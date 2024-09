Cairo: Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli Ramat David Airbase with dozens of missiles in response to what it described as "repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon," the group posted on its Telegram channel early on Sunday morning.

Hezbollah early on Saturday said that Ahmed Wahbi, a top commander who oversaw the military operations of the Radwan special forces during the Gaza war until early 2024, was killed in an Israel strike on Beirut suburbs on Friday.