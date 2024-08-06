Indian embassy in London cautions nationals travelling in UK amid protests

This comes as violent clashes and unrest involving anti-immigration far-right groups continued to spread over the weekend, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer offering his full support to officers to take firm action against the “extremists”.

The High Commission of India in London claimed that it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," the statement read.