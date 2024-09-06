Hindu boy mob-lynched in Bangladesh over allegations of blasphemy: Report

A mob in Bangladesh allegedly attacked a Hindu boy, Utsab Mandal, over allegations of blasphemy.
In a video that has now gone viral, a person can be heard shouting, “Even the police cannot save you”.
Shocking video of Utsob Mondal who was lynched to death over blasphemy charges surfaced after his death.— Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) September 5, 2024
Islamists entered the police station & requested officers to hand over Utsob to them for 10 minutes & Police did pic.twitter.com/OQJNm1Lh7q
DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
News18 reported that a separate video is also making rounds on the internet where a bloodied man, reportedly Utsab Mandal himself, is seen lying on the ground and uniformed personnel can be seen trying to control a commotion that has broken out.
The News18 report further says that Mandal a resident of Khulna, was assaulted in front of senior cops, army men and administration officials. He was initially declared dead to mislead the mob and later the Inter-Service Public Relations department of the Bangladeshi Army confirmed that he is safe and being treated for his injuries. The article also notes that the ISPR statement informed that Utsab Mandal will be handed to law enforcement after being released from the hospital as he is booked in a blasphemy case. It also emphasised that the Bangladesh army remains committed to preventing extrajudicial killings and upholding the rule of law while referring to the lynching attempt by the Islamist mob.
“It may be noted that a case is pending against the said person by law enforcement forces for causing hurt to religious sentiments and he will be handed over to the law enforcement forces following due legal process,” a press release by the ISPR noted.
Citing local reports News 18, stated that Mandal is a student of Azam Khan Government Commerce College in Khulna. Students and locals brought him to the office of Tajul Islam, Khulna Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner (South) for allegedly taunting Prophet Muhammad in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has said the issue of attacks on minority Hindus in his country is “exaggerated” and questioned the manner in which India projected it.
"I have said this to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi also that this is exaggerated. This issue has several dimensions. When the country went through an upheaval following the atrocities by (Sheikh) Hasina and the Awami League, those who were with them also faced attacks," the Nobel laureate told PTI.