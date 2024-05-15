Hindu groups in US up in arms against Democratic think tank

The panel in contention is “Building Bridges, Amplifying Impact: Interfaith Advocacy.” The Hindu groups also raised objections to two of the panellists— Safa Ahmed from Indian American Muslim Council and Ria Chakrabarty from Hindus for Human Rights.

Indian American Impact did not immediately react to the objections being raised by the Hindu groups.

According to Pandit, the attacks have ranged from holding Indian Americans to double standards to xenophobic accusations of dual loyalty, and include individuals like Raja Krishnamoorthi, Sri Kulkarni, Shri Thanedar, Niraj Antani, Padma Kuppa, Jenifer Rajkumar, and Bhavini Patel.

“These groups have also gone after Impact's own former Executive Director Aruna Miller. I can't help but feel that at some level, by platforming such fringe groups, Impact is shooting itself in the foot,” Pandit said.

Hindu Action said that the only 'Hindu' organisation being invited to 'Desis Decide' – the voter mobilisation summit in Washington DC, is a non-profit that targets Democrat members of Congress who dare to speak up for American Hindus.

“You know that there is a problem of anti-Hindu bigotry in sections of the Democrat think-tank,” the Hindu Action said.

“It’s shocking to see Impact’s Desis Decide brochure maligning India and its current government of discrimination towards Muslims,” said Tahir Aslam Gora, president of Progressive Muslims’ Institute of Canada.