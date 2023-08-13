Hindu temple vandalised in Canada, pro-Khalistan posters put up

Among the posters put up, the one on the front gate carried a picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed outside a temple in British Columbia on June 18 this year in what police had described as a "targeted attack".

The poster also carried the words 'Khalistan referendum', along with the message, 'Canada investigates India's role in 18th June assassination'.

Notably, Saturday's incident is the fourth such attack to take place on Hindu temples in Canada this year.

In April this year, the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in the province of Ontario was vandalised, with anti-India graffiti being spray-painted.

A couple of months before that, in February, the Ram Mandir in Missisauga also fell prey to a vandalism incident—anti-India messages were painted on the walls of the temple, prompting the Consulate General of India in Toronto to strongly condemn the act.

At the beginning of the year in January, a Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was also defaced with anti-India graffiti.