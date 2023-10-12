Explained | History of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Early morning on Saturday, October 7, young Israelis attending an all-night rave party near Kibbutz Re’im, adjacent to the Gaza border in Southern Israel, woke up to explosions caused by rocket fire, sounds drowned out only by air raid sirens blaring in warning. But it was too late.

Hamas militants had already crossed into Israel, breaching the country's heavily fortified border with Gaza. Firing indiscriminately into the crowd, they claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people, making the attack the deadliest massacre in Israeli history. And as of writing, they are believed to have taken at least 150 people, mostly civilians, hostage.

The attack prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare, “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation, not a round (of fighting), but at war". Israel has since fired thousands of rockets into Gaza, many of them striking the civilian population.

But what is the conflict about? Who are the Hamas? What about Gaza? Why don't the Palestinians have a state of their own? And how did we reach here?

This explainer will take you through the key moments that have shaped the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, starting with the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 to the present day, focusing on contesting nationalisms and territorial claims, the multiple Middle East wars, the key regional actors involved, attempts at peace, Israeli occupation of territories and Palestinian resistance, and above all, the human suffering that has remained a constant through it all.

1947-1948 | UN partition plan, Israel's Declaration of Independence, and the first Arab-Israeli War

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Zionist movement, fueled by anti-Semitic persecution, encouraged European Jews to move to Palestine, aiming to establish a Jewish nation in the land they viewed as their historic territory. After World War II, especially following the horrors of the Holocaust, European Jews migrated en masse to Palestine.