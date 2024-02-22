HIV/AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent dies at 39

Hydeia Broadbent, who was born with HIV and as a child became a leading voice in raising awareness about the virus and AIDS, died Tuesday at her home in Las Vegas. She was 39.

Her father, Loren Broadbent, confirmed the death. No cause was given.

Broadbent was 6 years old when she began sharing her struggle with HIV on television programs, aiming to educate the public amid an epidemic that produced panic and stigma around AIDS, according to her website.

In 1992, when she was 7, Broadbent was interviewed opposite Magic Johnson, the basketball star who after his own HIV diagnosis became a familiar face in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

“I want people to know that we’re just normal people,” Broadbent, her face crumpling as she fought through tears, told Johnson. “We are normal people,” he gently reassured her. Johnson posted a clip of the conversation online in a tribute Wednesday.