Hollywood actors to go on strike against video game companies

Until the latest strike is resolved, members of the 160,000-person union will no longer "act" in video games produced by Activision Blizzard, WB Games, Electronic Arts and seven other companies covered by an interactive-media agreement. The agreement expired in November 2022, and last summer the union terminated an extension. (Games that were in production as of September 2023, including so-called live service games like Fortnite, which are updated continuously, are not subject to this strike order.)