Holocaust survivor escapes Hamas but fears for missing family

"Please, do everything in order to set them free," she begged in an interview on Israel's Channel 12 on Friday.

The wife of one of Haran's great-grandchildren told Reuters on Monday the family were amazed that Haran had survived a raid where so many died at the hands of Palestinian gunmen.

"When we got the phone call on Sunday (Oct. 8) that she's in Netivot, we were shocked and we were just amazed by her strength and by her ability," the wife, Annalee Milstein, told Reuters in an interview from her home in Tel Aviv.

"She was completely alone by herself in the house and in the panic room the whole day," Milstein said.

The attack, which took place in several kibbutzes and towns in southern Israel near Gaza, was the deadliest attack in Israel's history. Militants of Hamas, which controls Gaza, killed more than 1,300 people.

Israel has responded with its fiercest-ever bombardment of Gaza, killing at least 2,750 Palestinians, wounding thousands more and displacing 1 million as it masses troops for a ground invasion.