Homeland Security secretary announces panel on Trump assassination attempt

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday announced the members of a panel to conduct an independent review into security failures after a gunman was able to wound former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service, which answers to Mayorkas, is facing criticism for its decisions in planning security for the event, and Republican leaders have called for the agency’s director, Kimberly A. Cheatle, to resign. Mayorkas’ announcement Sunday promised that the panel would get to the bottom of what went wrong and what changes the Secret Service should make to protect the country’s leaders.

“This independent review will examine what happened and provide actionable recommendations to ensure they carry out their no-fail mission most effectively and to prevent something like this from ever happening again,” Mayorkas said in a statement.