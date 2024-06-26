Honduras ex-President Hernandez sentenced to 45 years in prison on US drug conviction

New York: Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was sentenced by a US judge on Wednesday to 45 years in prison for his conviction on drug and firearm offenses.

A Manhattan jury in March found Hernandez, 55, guilty of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect US-bound cocaine shipments belonging to traffickers he once publicly proclaimed to combat.

US District Judge Kevin Castel handed down the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Hernandez had faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors had urged a life sentence, arguing it would send a message to other traffickers and their accomplices in government.

"Without corrupt politicians like the defendant, the kind of large-scale, international drug trafficking at issue in this case, and the rampant drug-related violence that follows, is difficult if not impossible," prosecutors wrote on Monday.