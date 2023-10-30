Hong Kong court jails ex-student leaders for inciting violence against police

A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced four former members of the student union of the University of Hong Kong to 2 years in jail for inciting others to wound police officers after they issued a statement supporting a man who stabbed a policeman.

District Court Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching said the students had committed a very serious offense by inciting hatred against the police. "A lenient sentencing would pass a wrong message to the society," she added.

The students included Charles Kwok, 22, a former student union president. Kwok and the other student union council members had issued a statement, which they later withdrew, in which they mourned 50-year-old Leung Kin-fai, who stabbed a policeman and then killed himself on July 1, 2021.