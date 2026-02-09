<p>Hong Kong: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hong-kong">Hong Kong</a> media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Monday to a total of 20 years in jail on three charges comprising two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.</p><p>The trial has been the financial hub's most high-profile national security case.</p><p>The sentence comes after a legal saga spanning almost five years. Lai, the founder of the now-shuttered <em>Apple Daily</em> newspaper, was convicted on December 15 on all three counts. He was first arrested in August 2020. </p>