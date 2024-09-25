Hostage situation in Los Angeles? Hijacked bus surrounded by police, SWAT team, reports say

A hostage situation is reportedly unfolding in the city of Los Angeles, with media reports stating that police have surrounded a hijacked bus.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday morning local time, with The Telegraph reporting that the bus was hijacked by an unidentified gunman.

Police reportedly then pursued the bus across the city at high speed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At one point, the vehicle was even driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street and cops in pursuit deployed spike strips in a bid to burst the vehicle's tyres and bring it to a stop, reports said.

The gunman reportedly has at least one hostage, although media reports suggest that the number could be higher.

Online images and videos shared by local media showed a bus stopped at the side of a road, with armored police vehicles surrounding it and a SWAT team on spot.

According to a report by Newsweek, the incident is unfolding where 6th Street meets South Alameda Street in LA.

An eyewitness also told The Telegraph that the incident was like a scene out of a movie: "It looked like the movie Speed," the witness was quoted as saying.