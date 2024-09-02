Hourslong strike in Israel lays bare anger over hostage killings

Hostages killed

The Israeli military said Sunday that the six bodies found in Gaza were those of hostages who had been "brutally murdered" by Hamas. The Israeli Health Ministry later said that a forensic examination showed the hostages had been shot at close range. Hamas claimed, without providing evidence, that the hostages had been killed by the Israeli military. A funeral for one of hostages, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli American dual citizen whose parents were among the most prominent campaigners for their release, was set for Monday in Jerusalem.