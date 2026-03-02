<p>As the US and Israel attacked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/how-the-assault-on-iran-unfolded-2-3917202">Iran </a>on February 28 after weeks of buildup, a Chinese startup has been releasing sensitive information about the American weaponry and armada deployed in the Mediterranean and Arabian Sea.</p><p>Ever since US President Donald Trump started deploying warships near Iran, MizarVision has released high-resolution satellite imagery of the US movement as well as Israel's preparation for the assault on Iran. </p>.<p>The pictures shared on X show the USS Ford aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and various US and Israeli aircraft deployed at various bases namely Udeid Air Base (Qatar), Ovda Air Force Base (Israel), Souda Bay Naval Base, Diego Garcia, Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia) and the Ben Gurion airport (Israel). </p>.<p>Since Israel and US launched co-ordinated strikes on Iran's capital Tehran, the startup has also been posting images of smoke billowing from Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and Dubai's Port of Jebel Ali. The UAE and Kuwait were caught in the line of fire after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in response to the February 28 assault.</p>.<p>The latest picture posted on Sunday shows a flattened building of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck by Israel and the US hours ago. </p>.Why Iran is using cheap drones into Arab countries .<p>While China may be flaunting its intelligence capabilities, Hu Bo, director of the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, said per <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3344638/china-flexing-its-intelligence-muscle-tracking-us-military-moves-near-iran">South China Morning Post</a> that the satellite ephemeris suggests these pictures "were sourced from American satellites, not Chinese ones." He also said that this kind of intelligence is hard to conceal in this age.</p><p>A retired Chinese colonel, Yue Gang, reportedly said that the analysis could strengthen China's intelligence operations. </p><p>The company's website says it specialises in "geographic business intelligence analysis" and provides services such as "fully automated multi-source vessel identification, feature classification and change detection, scene and data pattern recognition."</p>