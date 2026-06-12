How Elon Musk crossed $1 trillion mark with SpaceX's record-breaking IPO and became world's first trillionaire

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Elon%20Musk">Elon Musk</a> has become the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) sent the value of his business empire soaring past the unprecedented milestone.</p><p>The record-breaking share sale, which raised $75 billion on Thursday, significantly increased the valuation of SpaceX, the privately held rocket and satellite company that now accounts for the bulk of Musk’s wealth. According to estimates by Forbes and Reuters based on company filings, Musk’s net worth is expected to exceed $1.1 trillion when the stock begins trading.</p><p>The milestone puts the Tesla and SpaceX chief far ahead of every other billionaire in the world. Before the IPO, Forbes estimated his fortune at around $780 billion, while the next richest individual, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, was estimated to be worth about $300 billion.</p><p>Much of Musk’s fortune is tied to his stake in SpaceX, which is estimated to be worth roughly $866 billion. Combined with his holdings in electric vehicle maker Tesla and several other ventures, the IPO has cemented his position as the wealthiest person in history.</p>.Elon Musk's Starlink says India talks are 'productive', dismisses approval freeze reports.<p>Born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971, Musk studied at the University of Pennsylvania before embarking on a career that would reshape multiple industries. He took over as Tesla’s CEO in 2008, betting that electric vehicles could become mainstream while offering high performance and software-driven innovation.</p><p>Tesla’s rapid rise and trillion-dollar valuation helped accelerate the global automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles. Musk has since expanded his business interests through companies such as Neuralink, which develops brain-computer interfaces, and The Boring Company, a tunnelling startup.</p><p>However, investors increasingly see SpaceX as the crown jewel of his empire, with many placing long-term bets on its ambitions in space exploration, satellite communications and artificial intelligence, despite questions over when some of its technologies may become commercially profitable.</p><p>Analysts say Musk’s companies command valuations that often exceed traditional financial metrics because of investor confidence in his leadership and vision.</p><p>The phenomenon has given rise to what market observers describe as the “Elon premium” — the belief that Musk’s involvement alone can significantly enhance a company’s perceived value. Some analysts have suggested that SpaceX’s valuation reflects investor faith in Musk’s ability to replicate the success he achieved with Tesla.</p><p><em>With inputs from Reuters</em></p>