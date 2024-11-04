How Elon Musk’s own account dominates X

Musk bought X, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, vowing to make it a public town square. He swiftly became the most powerful super-user on the site.
Musk overtook former President Barack Obama in March 2023 to become the most-followed person on the platform, with 133 million followers. Since then, his count has risen 52 per cent.
Obama’s following, in contrast, has decreased slightly, by about 2 million, to just over 131 million followers. (Bot accounts exist on X and may be a factor in some of the tallies.)
Alongside Musk’s ballooning follower count, engagement with his posts has mushroomed. During a two-week period in October, Musk’s 1,220 posts generated nearly 65,000 engagements on average, according to the Times analysis of Musk’s posts over the past year that tallied likes and reposts. In a similar stretch a year ago, his posts averaged around 30,000 engagements.
That attention and interaction are unique to Musk, according to the Times analysis. Twenty-seven posts to Obama’s account — still the second-most popular — received 5,73,000 reposts during a two-week period in early October. The 1,200 posts from Musk’s account were reposted nearly 11 million times.
Much of Musk’s influence on X stems from the rate at which he posts, which has skyrocketed in recent months. In June, he posted 504 times, according to data gathered from his account by Bright Data, an online data collection service. By September, he was posting more than 1,000 times a month.
So what has Musk used his account’s dominance on X to do?
In recent weeks, he has posted almost exclusively about politics. Some of that includes misleading information about the election, according to a study by the nonpartisan fact-checking service PolitiFact.
Musk, 53, has claimed that a vast fraud is underway to steal the election from Trump and that Democrats are shuttling immigrants into the country to vote illegally, among other false narratives. Posts from Musk in the first two weeks of October that amplified conspiracy theories about the election, the government’s response to hurricanes Helene and Milton and voter identification laws were viewed nearly 679 million times, were liked more than 5.3 million times and were reposted more than 1.6 million times, according to PolitiFact.
“If Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election,” Musk posted Sept. 29. The post was viewed more than 103 million times and reposted nearly 180,000 times.
“He’s using his platform to spread these ridiculous and harmful conspiracy theories,” said Mike Rothschild, a conspiracy theory expert and author of a book about QAnon, a pro-Trump movement that claims the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. “He has enabled this vast and very lucrative web of disinformation superspreaders while also being one himself.”
Can X users escape Musk? Anecdotally at least, the answer is no.
When new users set up accounts on X, the platform recommends whom to follow. Musk is one of the first suggested accounts, the Times found by registering a half dozen accounts last month. X also suggests users follow topics related to his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.
Musk previously took steps at X to ensure that his account is front and center. After a post by President Joe Biden about the 2023 Super Bowl received more engagement than Musk’s, the billionaire demanded that X’s teams find a way to improve his figures, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
A month later, the company published the code that drives its recommendation algorithm in a transparency effort. The code contained a snippet that marked Musk’s posts as a priority. The public code has not been updated since.
“There are fewer and fewer ‘main characters’ who are not Musk, and virtually anyone who breaks through is going to be subsumed into Musk’s orbit,” Brooking said.
In Pennsylvania, a swing state where Musk has made a huge effort to campaign for Trump, the Times interviewed more than a dozen X users last month and found that eight were seeing Musk’s posts in their “For You” timeline — even though only one of them followed him.
Some of the posts by Musk seen by Pennsylvania X users included a pro-Trump meme, a recent SpaceX rocket launch and an accusation that Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, created an “incitement to violence.”
The overwhelming presence of Musk on X has frustrated some users.
“He’s definitely a really smart guy, but if I don’t follow him, he shouldn’t be popping up on my page,” said Jakob Fallat, 19, a student at Montgomery County Community College who lives in the Philadelphia suburbs. He typically uses X about four times a week to follow sports, he said.
Jack Dugan, 20, a student at Gwynedd Mercy University in Lower Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania, said he used X primarily to follow his friends and get news about sports and politics. He does not follow Musk but still sees his posts.
“It’s pretty much all he posts now: ‘Trump, Trump, Trump,’” Dugan said, adding that he was undecided on whom he would vote for. “I’m not really huge on it.”