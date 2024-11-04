How Elon Musk’s own account dominates X

Musk bought X, then known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, vowing to make it a public town square. He swiftly became the most powerful super-user on the site.

Musk overtook former President Barack Obama in March 2023 to become the most-followed person on the platform, with 133 million followers. Since then, his count has risen 52 per cent.

Obama’s following, in contrast, has decreased slightly, by about 2 million, to just over 131 million followers. (Bot accounts exist on X and may be a factor in some of the tallies.)

Alongside Musk’s ballooning follower count, engagement with his posts has mushroomed. During a two-week period in October, Musk’s 1,220 posts generated nearly 65,000 engagements on average, according to the Times analysis of Musk’s posts over the past year that tallied likes and reposts. In a similar stretch a year ago, his posts averaged around 30,000 engagements.

That attention and interaction are unique to Musk, according to the Times analysis. Twenty-seven posts to Obama’s account — still the second-most popular — received 5,73,000 reposts during a two-week period in early October. The 1,200 posts from Musk’s account were reposted nearly 11 million times.

Much of Musk’s influence on X stems from the rate at which he posts, which has skyrocketed in recent months. In June, he posted 504 times, according to data gathered from his account by Bright Data, an online data collection service. By September, he was posting more than 1,000 times a month.