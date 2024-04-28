How South Africa has been transformed by 30 years of freedom

We went through The Freedom Charter’s declarations to measure South Africa’s progress and shortcomings over the past 30 years.

The deal

The people shall govern!

The reality

Democracy is stable, but South Africans are disillusioned, and most no longer vote.

On a continent where coups, autocrats and flawed elections have become common, South Africa is a widely admired exception.

Since 1994, the country has held national elections every five years, with local elections in between. Presidents have changed, but the party in power — the ANC — never has. Despite this, there have never been any serious doubts about the integrity of those electoral contests.

Despite the electoral stability, politics have been dangerous. Fierce conflict within the ANC has resulted in many assassinations over the years. The ANC’s access to state resources as the governing party has fueled many of the disputes and led to widespread corruption.

The enrichment of ANC leaders while many people barely earn enough to feed themselves has shaken the faith of many South Africans in their democratic system.

The deal

All national groups shall have equal rights!

The reality

Society is free and equal on paper, but economic barriers endure.

Under apartheid, race restricted every aspect of life for South Africans who were Black, Indian and colored — a multiracial classification created by the government. There were strict limits on where they could live, attend school, work and travel. Laws enforced this segregation, and partaking in politics was criminalized.

But the democratic government drafted a constitution that enshrined equal rights for all.

South Africa has become a place where people of all races often dine, worship and party together. Gay rights are largely accepted. There is a free and vigorous press, and protests and open political debate are a part of life.

But many of the economic barriers created under apartheid still endure.

The World Bank has ranked South Africa as the most unequal country in the world. Ten percent of the population holds about 71 per cent of the country’s wealth, while the bottom 60 per cent holds 7 per cent of assets, according to the World Bank.

The deal

The people shall share in the country’s wealth!

The reality

A wide economic gulf persists between Black and white South Africans.

The Black middle and upper classes have grown significantly. In 1995, 350,000 Black South Africans lived in households that were among the top 15 per cent in income, according to researchers at the University of Cape Town’s Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing. By 2022, that number had grown to about 5.6 million.

Still, Black families are underrepresented among rich households, and much of the nation’s wealth remains in white hands.

Black South Africans had a stake in only 29 per cent of the companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, according to a 2022 report by South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment Commission. Not a single entity on the exchange was fully Black-owned, the report said.

The ideal

The land shall be shared among those who work it!

The reality

White South Africans continue to own most of the land.

At the end of apartheid, when almost all of South Africa’s agricultural land was white-owned, Mandela’s government pledged to transfer 30 per cent of it into Black hands within a few years, by encouraging white landowners to sell.

The government failed to meet its goal, and it stretched the deadline to 2030. So far, about 25 per cent of white-owned farmland has been transferred to Black ownership, mostly through the purchase of land by the government or Black individuals, according to Wandile Sihlobo and Johann Kirsten, agricultural economists at Stellenbosch University.

White South Africans make up roughly 7 per cent of the population, but white-owned farms still cover about half of the country’s entire surface area, according to Sihlobo and Kirsten.