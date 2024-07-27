How the US captured one of Mexico’s biggest drug lords

But in the end, US officials said, he was betrayed by an unlikely foe: a son of his closest criminal ally, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the infamous drug lord known as El Chapo, who is now serving a life sentence in a US federal prison.

El Chapo’s son, Joaquín Guzmán López, tricked Zambada García into boarding the plane, the US officials said, telling him they were going to look at real estate in northern Mexico. The older man had no idea that he was actually en route to Texas, where he would be delivered into the hands of US agents who had long been on his tail.

The dramatic cross-border flight came after years of quiet contact between Guzmán López and a small team of US law enforcement officers in the FBI and Homeland Security Department who had doggedly been chasing him, his three brothers and Zambada García in the wake of Guzmán Loera’s landmark conviction on drug conspiracy charges five years ago.

It remains unclear at this point how much the law enforcement officers shaped or directed the events that unfolded Thursday, but they were aware that Zambada García was on the plane as it neared the US border, according to two people familiar with the matter.

And in the end, regardless of what role they played, the US agents got what they wanted: They apprehended a hugely important criminal target that had eluded capture and that they had long doubted Mexican officials could — or would — get for them.

Almost immediately, the two arrests unleashed a torrent of questions in Mexico, where the government said that it played no role and that it was unaware anything had taken place until the US Embassy called with the news that Zambada García and Guzmán López were in custody.

Grilled by reporters Friday morning, Mexico’s secretary of security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said the government did not know whether the arrest was part of a deal with US prosecutors.

“It’s part of the investigations, whether it was a capture or a surrender,” Rodríguez said. “That’s part of what the US government will have to explain.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his administration expected the US government to give a “full report” on how the detentions took place — including whether there was a previous agreement with Zambada García or Guzmán López.

“There is no distrust,” he added. “What we have always asked for is respect.”

There was no formal extradition request for Zambada García, who has been under indictment in the United States for more than two decades, with overlapping drug conspiracy charges in multiple states. And although US officials have been unable to catch him inside Mexico, even with the help of elite troops from the Mexican navy, there have been several near misses in recent years.

By duping Zambada García onto the plane, Guzmán López gave the United States the bounty it had long been after. And, in doing so, he may have also increased his own chances of getting a favorable deal for himself and the brother he is closest to, Ovidio Guzmán López, who was already in US federal custody.

Zambada García waived a personal appearance Friday at a hearing in US District Court in El Paso, entering a plea of not guilty to drug conspiracy charges through a lawyer. He was held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Guzmán López is expected to appear Tuesday for his own initial hearing in US District Court in Chicago.

US law enforcement agents have maintained a quiet back channel with Guzmán López for some time, one that increased somewhat in frequency after Ovidio was extradited to face trial in Chicago last September, according to three people familiar with his situation.