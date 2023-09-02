How to eat, drink and gallery hop like a Seoul local

Home to one of South Korea’s top fine-arts colleges, Hongik University, this buzzing neighborhood is where young artists and musicians have gathered for decades to kick back, relax and be inspired. There’s a distinctly bohemian feel to the busker-friendly area, said Cho, who recommends wandering through the streets near the school to take in the collegiate atmosphere. “There’s a lot of bars and restaurants here, like Itaewon, but it’s different to Itaewon,” she said. “There’s a feeling of freedom.”