How we mourn Matthew Perry matters

In fact, the one person Mr Perry can't seem to forgive, at least for a majority of his book, is himself. He casts himself as the person who deserves blame for everything that happens. He calls himself selfish and lazy and says that he's a narcissist who's also insecure. Even when he's clinging to life in the hospital with a ruptured colon caused by complications from his opiate addiction, he's so ashamed that he can barely speak because, as he writes, "my greatest fear had come true, which is that I did this to myself." He confesses to being humiliated by his good fortune and fame, disgusted that he could have so much and do so little with it. Mr Perry's life, by his own telling, seemed to have become, for long stretches, a manifestation of his shame, a guilty burden that he couldn't live up to.