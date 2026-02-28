How world leaders reacted to US-Israel strikes on Iran

<p>Governments and international organisations across the globe expressed concern after the United States and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-launches-preventative-attack-against-iran-says-defence-minister-3915039">Israel launched strikes on Iran</a> on Saturday, prompting retaliatory action from Tehran targeting US bases in the region. Many warned that the confrontation risks spiralling into a wider Middle East conflict.</p><p>The United Nations’ human rights chief Volker Türk condemned both the strikes and Iran’s response, cautioning that further escalation would bring only “death, destruction and human misery” and urging all sides to exercise restraint.</p>.Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran.<p>Russia criticised the US and Israeli action, warning it could push the region toward a humanitarian, economic and even radiological catastrophe. The European Union described the situation as “perilous”, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressing the need to ensure nuclear safety amid concerns over Iranian atomic facilities.</p><p>India urged all the concerned parties to exercise restraint and sought de-escalation. </p><p>France called for an immediate halt to what it described as a dangerous escalation. President Emmanuel Macron warned of serious consequences for global peace and security and urged an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The United Kingdom voiced fears of a broader regional conflict and advised its citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE to seek shelter.</p>.'Murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed nuclear weapons: Netanyahu on US, Israel strike on Iran.<p>Qatar condemned an Iranian missile strike on its territory and said it reserved the right to respond. Jordan urged de-escalation while asserting it would defend its interests if necessary. Norway’s foreign minister argued that Israel’s actions breached international law, stating that a pre-emptive strike requires evidence of an imminent threat.</p><p>Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his country would not be drawn into the conflict after Israel reported strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.</p><p>Elsewhere, reactions reflected deep divisions. Hamas denounced what it called US-Israel “aggression”, while Ukraine blamed Iran’s conduct for triggering the attacks. Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, said the strikes signalled that “final victory” over Tehran’s leadership was near.</p><p>The International Committee of the Red Cross warned of a “dangerous chain reaction” with severe consequences for civilians. The African Union also appealed for restraint and dialogue, cautioning that instability could have far-reaching global effects.</p>