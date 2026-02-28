Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

How world leaders reacted to US-Israel strikes on Iran

Many warned that the confrontation risks spiralling into a wider Middle East conflict.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 16:59 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us