As Palestinians scrounge for food, Hamas sits on rich trove of supplies

Fuel has taken on growing importance in recent days. Israel has so far refused to allow any fuel to be delivered to Gaza, even as other aid begins to trickle in, leaving much of the enclave without electricity to power hospitals, desalinate or pump water, fire bakers’ ovens and run internet and cellphone services. The United Nations, which handles the bulk of humanitarian relief work in Gaza, said Thursday that it “has almost exhausted its fuel reserves and begun to significantly reduce its operations.”