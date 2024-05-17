Hugs but not the full socialist-era kiss for Putin, Xi in Beijing

Beijing: A vaunted 'new era' of strategic partnership between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Xi Jinping begun in Beijing on Thursday may not exactly have been sealed with a kiss, but it did lead to rare hugs between them.

Russia, grappling with Western sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, is increasingly reliant on its booming trade with China, which is challenging US supremacy in areas from quantum computing to espionage and hard military power.

Although President Xi, in keeping with the tenets of China's political culture, is not known for effusive displays of warmth, he gripped Putin by the shoulders and hugged him twice.