Hulk Hogan jokes about Kamala Harris' Indian heritage, asks if he should 'body slam' the US Veep

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has joked about US Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity and humorously suggested body-slamming the democratic presidential candidate.
"Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?!" the six-time WWE champion asks the jeering crowd in a video obtained by TMZ.
Referring to one of his most popular wrestling moves, he said, "Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala?!"
The 71-year-old made the comments during a promotional event for his new beer, and came amid calls to stop violent political rhetoric, following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump nearly six weeks ago, a BBC report said.
Speaking further, Hogan -- who was fired by World Wrestling Entertainment after the emergence of an old racial slur caught on tape -- made more comments about Harris’s Indian heritage.
"Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?" he said.
Kamala Harris is bi-racial; her mother was from India while her father is Jamaican.
However, later Hogan said that he made the comments not in a sober condition and blamed the alcoholic beverages he consumed at the bar.
"I am going to face the consequences for that one, brother." That was not me. That was the beers talking," he said.
In July, Hogan Happeared at the Republican National Convention where he gave a speech praising Donald Trump. During the convention, Hogan tore off a shirt emblazoned with the words "real American" to reveal a red sleeveless "Trump Vance" top.
Published 22 August 2024, 15:21 IST