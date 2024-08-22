Hulk Hogan jokes about Kamala Harris' Indian heritage, asks if he should 'body slam' the US Veep

Speaking further, Hogan -- who was fired by World Wrestling Entertainment after the emergence of an old racial slur caught on tape -- made more comments about Harris’s Indian heritage.

"Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?" he said.

Kamala Harris is bi-racial; her mother was from India while her father is Jamaican.

However, later Hogan said that he made the comments not in a sober condition and blamed the alcoholic beverages he consumed at the bar.

"I am going to face the consequences for that one, brother." That was not me. That was the beers talking," he said.

In July, Hogan Happeared at the Republican National Convention where he gave a speech praising Donald Trump. During the convention, Hogan tore off a shirt emblazoned with the words "real American" to reveal a red sleeveless "Trump Vance" top.

