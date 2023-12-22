JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Human trafficking suspected: Flight with 300 Indians grounded in France

The flight, carried out by a Romanian charter company, had departed from Dubai on Thursday and landed at the small Vatry airport for a technical stopover when police intervened.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 15:52 IST

Follow Us

Paris: France has grounded a charter flight headed to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers, and a judicial investigation into the conditions and purposes of the trip has been launched, local officials in the eastern Marne region said on Friday.

French media including BFM TV and France 3 reported that authorities were probing suspicions of human trafficking.

The flight, carried out by a Romanian charter company, had departed from Dubai on Thursday and landed at the small Vatry airport for a technical stopover when police intervened, the Marne prefect's office said in an e-mailed statement.

"The reception hall at Vatry airport was transformed into a waiting area with individual beds to provide passengers with the best possible reception conditions", it said, adding that a judicial investigation had been opened.

The local public prosecution office could not immediately be reached for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 15:52 IST)
India NewsWorld newsFranceHuman traffickingNicaragua

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT