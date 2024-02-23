Hungary buys Swedish fighter jets, prepares to approve NATO bid

Hungary will buy the jets and expand a related logistics contract, Orban said. Hungary currently leases Gripen aircraft under a contract signed in 2001.

"We not only keep our air defence capability but will increase it ... which means our commitment to NATO will strengthen and so will our participation in NATO's joint operations," Orban told a joint press conference with Kristersson.

Kristersson said he welcomed the deal. "As you know and I know we do not agree on everything but we agree that we should cooperate where possible," he said, standing next to Orban.

Orban, whose nationalist government has kept close economic ties with Russia, had repeatedly delayed the ratification, citing grievances over Sweden criticising Hungary over its record on rule-of-law.

Sweden's NATO application - a major shift away from its decades of non-alignment - was also initially held up by Turkey, who accused Stockholm of supporting what it called terrorist groups.

When Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan signalled in July that he would give Sweden the green light, the U.S. said it would move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress.