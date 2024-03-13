JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hunter Biden declines to attend public hearing in US House

House Republicans allege that the president and his family have improperly profited from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president in 2009-17, but have not provided evidence of Biden financially benefiting.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 15:56 IST

Follow Us

Washington: US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has declined an invitation to attend an open hearing before a Republican-controlled US House of Representatives committee conducting an impeachment probe of his father, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

"Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended," attorney Abbe Lowell said.

House Republicans had invited Hunter Biden as well as three of his former associates to a hearing on March 20 as part of their inquiry.

House Republicans allege that the president and his family have improperly profited from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president in 2009-17, but have not provided evidence of Biden financially benefiting. The White House has denied wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 March 2024, 15:56 IST)
World newsUnited StatesRepublicansDemocrats​​​​​​​Joe BidenHunter Biden

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT