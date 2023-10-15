Hunter Biden, ironic icon

He’s been afforded a number of chances and a level of support, most notably from his father, which most American men couldn’t dream of. And even a cursory read of Biden’s memoir is enough to pour cold water on the idea that his benders were much more than grinding episodes of addiction and grief, which put his family through an excruciating emotional ordeal. Plus, he’s currently married, sober and living in Malibu, where he makes paintings that sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Whatever else that is, it’s the cultural opposite of down and out in the United States.