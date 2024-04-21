Husband 'furious' after woman agrees to donate egg for best friend's baby

Her best friend, who is gay, and his partner decided to have a baby. While he would be the sperm donor, he asked her if she could be the egg donor since he wanted the baby to have its "mom" in its life.

"I was on board," she said in the post, as she went on to add that her husband was "furious" when she mentioned this to him.

While she tried to explain to her husband that they would be the baby's aunt and uncle, he "did not like the idea of his wife having a baby with another man."

Moreover, the couple had chosen not to have any children of their own before she agreed to donate her egg for her best friend's baby.

People in the comment section poured in their opinions and while most sided with her husband, some cut the woman some slack.

"You and your husband chose not to have kids and now you're going to have a baby with someone else? Sure, your best friend and his husband will be the "parents" but that will still be your kid and you plan on being involved in the child's life. So it's not exactly hard to understand why your husband is upset with this," wrote on user while another asked: "How is it OK for you to be involved in this baby’s life when you don’t want children of your own?"

"Your body, your choice but you may lose your husband due to it," read another comment.

Meanwhile, several users said that it was unclear if she was just going to be the egg donor while someone else will carry the baby or will she carry the baby in her womb.

The 4-day-old post has over seven thousand reactions and 5.3 thousand comments so far.