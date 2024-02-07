Indian student attacked in Chicago, family appeals to Modi government for help

Syed Mazahir Ali, who is currently pursuing his master's degree in Indiana Wesleyan University in Chicago, hails from Hyderabad.

"I was carrying food back home when four people cornered me, kicked and punched me, and ran away with my phone. Please help me," Ali said in a viral video.

Ali, who moved to the US from Hyderabad about six months ago, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that one of the attackers pointed a gun at him.

The ABC7 report said he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for several cuts and bruises.

Ali is pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University, according to the information posted on X.

He said in the report that the assault is something he cannot forget.

Another video circulating online shows Ali running to save himself as the attackers follow him. The attack left him with several bruises and cuts.

"There were punches on my eye, and they were hitting me with their legs on my face, on my ribs, on my back," India Today quoted Ali as saying.

Ali's wife living in Hyderabad with three minor children has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking help to travel to the US.