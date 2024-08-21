'I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle': Barack Obama

Not that it matters. But Obama has been known to be a little competitive when it comes to his wife. He could not help feeling a little daunted, friends have said, when her memoir, "Becoming," became the biggest release of 2018 and one of the bestselling books of all time. At that point, he was still mired in trying to finish what became the first volume of a now-planned two-volume autobiography of his own. The Atlantic quoted people close to him saying privately that he was writing his book himself while she used a ghostwriter.