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'I can ⁠do anything I want': After Venezuela blitz and Iran war, Trump now wants to 'take' Cuba

The threatening statements come even ‌as Cuba and the United States have ​opened talks aimed at improving their largely adverse relations.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 01:25 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 01:25 IST
World newsDonald TrumpCuba

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