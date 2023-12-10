'I left my good friends': In videos shown in Tel Aviv, freed hostages share their stories

The videos were projected in the so-called Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, where throngs of protesters have regularly gathered to demand the release of hostages held captive since the beginning of the war. Relatives of the remaining prisoners have warned that time is running out for their loved ones and have been pressuring the government to make their freedom an urgent priority.

Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 imprisoned Palestinians over a weeklong cease-fire that ended Dec 1. There have been no exchanges since.

Among those who appeared in video testimonials was Ofelia Adit Roitman, 77, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and taken into Gaza on the floor of a tractor. She appeared with a large bandage around her arm and her hand and said she was hit with a large rifle on Oct 7.

"I was very scared the first two weeks," said Roitman, who was held hostage for 53 days. "I thought I was crazy because I was alone. There was barely any light. There was barely any food."

"It reminded me of the Holocaust," she continued. She mimicked tearing a piece of pita, saying she would only eat pieces of the bread so that she would have food for the next day.

Maya Regev, 21, was released after being held hostage for 50 days. Her brother, Itay Regev, 18, was released four days later. They appeared in a video together wearing T-shirts that bore the face of their friend Omer Shem-Tov, 21, another Israeli taken hostage who was still in captivity. The three were kidnapped from the music festival in Re'im on Oct 7.

"Every day there is like hell," Maya said from a wheelchair, having undergone surgeries for a gunshot wound in her leg.

Through tears, the siblings echoed one another, pleading for their friend's return. "I have a friend named Omer, and I really, really miss him," Itay said, gently holding his shirt away from his chest.

"I know what he is going through in there, and I know how frightening it is," he said.