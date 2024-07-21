'I love Elon Musk. He's a brilliant guy': Trump in Michigan rally after Musk endorses former US president

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump seems to have reciprocated the endorsement by tech mogul Elon Musk after the former closely escaped an assassination bid recently at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump, addressing another election rally at Michigan, praised Musk and his interest in rockets while calling the latter "a brilliant guy".
“I love Elon Musk; Three years ago I’m watching TV and I see this rocket come down landing. No wings no nothing; It’s landing on a barge in the middle of the ocean; I’ve never seen that before. If that were government you wouldn’t see that for another 50-100 years,” said the 45th US President in the Michigan rally.
Trump further went on to say, "Elon Musk is great. He's a brilliant guy. Every time I call him he's talking about rockets. I always had a good relationship with him. We have to make life good for our smart people and he's as smart as you get."
"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recover" read a post on Musk's X handle on July 14.
As per reports, the CEO of Tesla is also said to be mulling to commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super political-action committee. Musk had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July to the America PAC, backing former President Donald Trump's presidential run, reported The Wall Street Journal.
It may also be noted here that earlier this year, Trump was seeking new donors to support his presidential race in the 2024 elections when he met Musk in Palm Beach, Florida. It was reported that with a net worth of around $257 billion, Musk could decide to throw his weight behind Trump and potentially, almost single-handedly, erase what is expected to be Biden and his allies' huge financial advantage over the former president.
Published 21 July 2024, 05:51 IST