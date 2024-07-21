'I love Elon Musk. He's a brilliant guy': Trump in Michigan rally after Musk endorses former US president

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump seems to have reciprocated the endorsement by tech mogul Elon Musk after the former closely escaped an assassination bid recently at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump, addressing another election rally at Michigan, praised Musk and his interest in rockets while calling the latter "a brilliant guy".

“I love Elon Musk; Three years ago I’m watching TV and I see this rocket come down landing. No wings no nothing; It’s landing on a barge in the middle of the ocean; I’ve never seen that before. If that were government you wouldn’t see that for another 50-100 years,” said the 45th US President in the Michigan rally.