IAEA head to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant then meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he will meet the head of the international nuclear agency in Kyiv after the official visits the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that has been in Russia's hands since early in the war.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog, said late on Monday in a post on X that he was on his way to the plant to "to continue our assistance & help prevent a nuclear accident."

The plant in Ukraine's southeast - Europe's largest nuclear power plant and now in "cold shutdown" - fell to Russian troops in the first days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Both sides have since frequently accused each other of shelling the plant and both Moscow and Kyiv deny the accusations.