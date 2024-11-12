Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

ICC confirms probe into alleged misconduct by war crimes prosecutor

The ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression in member states or by their nationals.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 20:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 20:25 IST
World newsICCInternational Criminal Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us