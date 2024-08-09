If India helps our enemy Hasina then it becomes difficult for mutual cooperation to be honoured: Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is the main opposition of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party is unhappy with India's hospitality to the former PM who fled the country and arrived in Delhi on Monday.

"...If you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for that mutual cooperation to be honoured. Our former foreign minister (in the Hasina govt) said here before the last elections that India will help Sheikh Hasina’s return to office. Sheikh Hasina’s liability is being borne by India... Indian and Bangladesh people don’t have issues with each other. But should India India promote one party and not the entire country?” Veteran BNP functionary Gayeshwar Roy told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is up to Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to "take things forward" regarding her future plans, adding that it had no update on the matter.

"It is not appropriate to talk about her plans," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation, and has since been sheltering at an air base near New Delhi.

Gayeshwar Roy also added that the party is not anti-India since the India helped Bangladesh get their independence.

"We are a smaller country, we need India for many things medical facilities, many other goods for our people, but the revenue that India earns from Bangladeshis on these on these accounts are also not a small amount,” Roy told the publication.