Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

If US attacks, Iran says it will strike US bases in the region

Iran ​says it wants recognition ‌of its right to enrich uranium, and that putting its missile programme on the negotiating table would leave it vulnerable to Israeli attacks.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 13:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 13:17 IST
World newsUSIranWashingtonTehran

Follow us on :

Follow Us