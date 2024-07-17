'If you want to make America great again, vote for Trump': Vivek Ramaswamy in thunderous speech at Republican National Convention

“We need to ask ourselves: what does it mean to be a Republican - what does it mean to be an American in the year 2024? It means we believe in the ideals of 1776. Merit. The rule of law. That the people we elect to run the government should be the ones who actually run the government. These aren’t black ideas or white ideas. They aren’t even red ideas or blue ideas. They are American ideals that we fought a revolution to secure. The man who will revive those ideals is your next President: Donald J. Trump,” Ramaswamy said, referring to the Declaration of Independence during American revolution.