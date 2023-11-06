IIT-M launches first international campus in Zanzibar

The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study, the institute said.

“Today, as we inaugurate the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, we embark on a journey of knowledge and innovation that transcends borders. Together, we will nurture excellence, foster collaboration and inspire generations to dream beyond horizons,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

The campus has started in its first semester with students from different countries including Zanzibar, India, Nepal and Tanzania Mainland. A total of 45 students have been admitted for a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI.

Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said the start of this campus in Zanzibar is a landmark moment for IIT Madras. “We are extremely grateful for the incredible support extended by the Government and people of Zanzibar. We will strive to make this one of the pre-eminent institutions in the African region,” he said.