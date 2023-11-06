IIT-M launches first international campus in Zanzibar

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Monday became the first such premier educational institute in the country to launch an international campus with the inauguration of IIT-Madras Zanzibar in the African nation.
Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, inaugurated the campus in the presence of Tanzanian officials, Indian dignitaries, faculty and students.
The institute, which will function from the existing campus in Bweleo district, will initially offer BS and M. Tech programs in the coming year. Of the total intake this year, 40 per cent are women.
The current campus is equipped with international amenities designed to meet the current needs of students., while a permanent campus will be built soon jointly by India and Zanzibar.
The campus will have the ability to accommodate students in dorms and provide various facilities. Arrangements for offices, classrooms and auditoriums have been meticulously made. Dining facilities and a dispensary are available on campus, and sports facilities are being planned.
The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.
Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study, the institute said.
“Today, as we inaugurate the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, we embark on a journey of knowledge and innovation that transcends borders. Together, we will nurture excellence, foster collaboration and inspire generations to dream beyond horizons,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.
The campus has started in its first semester with students from different countries including Zanzibar, India, Nepal and Tanzania Mainland. A total of 45 students have been admitted for a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI.
Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said the start of this campus in Zanzibar is a landmark moment for IIT Madras. “We are extremely grateful for the incredible support extended by the Government and people of Zanzibar. We will strive to make this one of the pre-eminent institutions in the African region,” he said.