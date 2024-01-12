JOIN US
Homeworld

'Illegitimate under international law': Kremlin condemns US, British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

'This attempt was unsuccessful, because the adopted resolution does not provide any right to carry out strikes, and, accordingly, from the point of view of international law, they are illegitimate.'
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 11:04 IST

Moscow: The Kremlin on Friday condemned overnight US and British military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and said they were "illegitimate" under international law.

"We condemn them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"You know that a (UN) resolution was adopted, we abstained, and the countries that carried out the strike attempted to provide an international legal basis for their actions."

"This attempt was unsuccessful, because the adopted resolution does not provide any right to carry out strikes, and, accordingly, from the point of view of international law, they are illegitimate."

(Published 12 January 2024, 11:04 IST)
