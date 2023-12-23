'I'm not a student of Hitler,' Trump tells radio host

Trump once asked his White House chief of staff why he lacked generals like those who reported to Hitler, calling those military leaders "totally loyal" to the Nazi dictator, according to a book on the Trump presidency by Peter Baker, a New York Times reporter, and Susan Glasser. On another occasion, he told the same aide, "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things," according to Michael C. Bender, a journalist who is now a Times reporter, in a 2021 book about Trump.