<p>Colombo: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imf">International Monetary Fund</a> (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit Sri Lanka for two days from February 16, the global lender announced.</p>.<p>This will be her first visit to the island nation since Sri Lanka entered an IMF bailout in March 2023.</p>.<p>“During her visit, the Managing Director will engage with authorities and stakeholders, witness firsthand the impact of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyclone">Cyclone</a> Ditwah and discuss how the IMF can support recovery and help build a stronger future for all Sri Lankans," a statement said.</p>.<p>The nearly USD 3 million IMF bailout supported Sri Lanka’s economic recovery after the country declared its first-ever sovereign default in April 2022.</p>.India's Ditwah assistance extended to Lanka's northern region.<p>The crisis triggered an unprecedented public uprising that led to the toppling of the then-government.</p>.<p>Indian assistance of USD 4 billion helped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> stay afloat as tens of thousands of people took to the streets amid a severe shortage of essential goods.</p>.<p>However, a strict reform regime required under the IMF agreement became highly unpopular, leading to the ouster of then-president Ranil Wickremesinghe in the September 2024 presidential election.</p>.<p>He was replaced by the former Marxist group National People's Power (NPP), which, having pledged to undo the IMF bailout, has chosen to continue with it.</p>.Cyclone Ditwah to delay Sri Lanka's fragile recovery, worsen poverty.<p>The NPP government awaits the bailout’s sixth tranche, which has been delayed as the island nation was hit by Cyclone Ditwah.</p>.<p>The IMF has responded to the cyclone recovery, releasing USD 200 million under its rapid finance programme.</p>.<p>It was estimated that USD 4-6 billion would be the full cost of Ditwah recovery. </p>