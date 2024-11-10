Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

IMF to assess Pakistan's external financing needs during performance review discussions: Report

The International Monetary Fund will assess Pakistan's external financing needs during these discussions, as some planned loans have not yet been secured, according to government sources.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 08:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 08:45 IST
World newsPakistanIMF

Follow us on :

Follow Us