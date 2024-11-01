IMF website lists sanctioned former Russia central banker as executive board member

<p>London: Ksenia Yudaeva, under sanctions from the United States, is listed as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive director for Russia and Syria, according to the Fund's website.</p><p>The executive board is the Fund's top day-to-day business decision-making body. Executive directors are elected by member countries or by groups of countries.</p><p>The outgoing Russian executive director announced in September that Yudaeva, former adviser to Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, would become Russia's new representative.</p>.India remains world's largest growing economy: IMF.<p>The IMF did not immediately comment. A US Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on sanctions related to Yudaeva and whether she would be able to serve as the IMF executive director for Russia and Syria.</p><p>The executive board discusses all aspects of the Fund's work, from the IMF staff's annual health checks of member countries' economies to policy issues relevant to the global economy.</p><p>Russia has been a contentious issue for the Fund since its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.</p><p>The IMF in September had to abandon a short-lived initiative to resume routine "Article IV" assessments of Russia's economic policies after several European countries objected to the re-engagement. The Fund had halted the assessments after the war started.</p>