Immigrant man battling cancer wins $1.3 billion lottery in US

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. Saephan, his wife and a friend collectively bought over 20 tickets. 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, red Powerball 9 were the winning numbers. Their jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball history, BBC reported.

The game has undergone signification changes relating to the cost of the ticket and increase in the quantity of purchasing allowed. Earlier, people were allowed to choose five numbers between one and 59 and now that limit has been raise to 69.

Additionally, they can select their sixth number from one to 26 as opposed to the previous limit of 35.

These changes have decreased the grand prize winning chances from one in 175.2 million to one in 292.2 million, the publication reported.