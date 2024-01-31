Imran Khan challenges rejection of his nomination papers for Feb 8 polls

The nomination papers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo were rejected last month for two National Assembly constituencies in Lahore and Mianwali districts of the province on “moral grounds and being convicted in the Toshakhana (national treasury gifts) corruption case.” The 71-year-old former-cricketer-turned-politician had filed a petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier this month against the rejection of the papers, which the court turned down, upholding the decisions of the returning officer (RO) and appellate tribunal.