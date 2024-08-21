Imran Khan demands open court trial of former ISI chief

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded an open court trial of former Pakistan spymaster Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed if his links with the May 9 violence were established as then “it would not be an internal military affair.”

These remarks came just two days after Khan on Monday expressed his fear that authorities were coercing the arrested former spymaster to become a state witness against him (Khan) in the May 9, 2023 riots.